President Buhari To Address Nigerians on January 1

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7am,” Shehu said.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.”

