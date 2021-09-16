President Buhari Swears In 3 INEC National Commission

September 16, 2021 113

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday sworn in three National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Commissioners are Dr Baba Bila representing the North-East zone, Professor Sani Adam, representing the North-Central zone and Professor Abdullahi Abdu, representing the North-West zone.

The swearing-in took place on Wednesday just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which held at the conference room of the First Lady’s office at the State House.

Speaking after the ceremony the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said: “We want to assure Nigerians that we will continue to do our best and continue to improve the transparency and credibility of elections in Nigeria.

“The new commissioners that have just been sworn in are bringing with them cumulated, intellectual and administrative experience and I’m confident that they will add value to our work”.