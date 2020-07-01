President Buhari Presides over Sixth Virtual Cabinet Meeting

The sixth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council is currently going on at the Council Chamber of the State House, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

The weekly meeting, which stared at 09:00 GMT has the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno physically attending.

Seven members of the cabinet also joined the President at the Council Chamber for the virtual meeting while the remaining Ministers are participating directly from their respective offices in Abuja.

Ministers physically present at the meeting include those of Information and Culture, Aviation, Works and Housing, Finance, Water Resources, Justice and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Federal Ministries Aviation; Finance, Budget and National Planning; Water Resources as well as Justice are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

Details later

Source: VON