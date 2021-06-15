fbpx
“President Buhari Has Condoned A Lot From Critics” – Ngige

June 15, 20210109
Ngige Says Buhari Is More Democratic Than Obasanjo When It Comes To Freedom

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment said that President Muhammadu Buhari has condoned a lot from critics, restating that many Nigerians want to stretch the President beyond reasonable limits.

Ngige while speaking on Channels Television’s News Night said that many leaders will not condone the kind of criticisms President Buhari faces.

“Can President Obasanjo give you people the latitude?… He will not grant you people that! So, this president (Buhari) is a willing horse and you people (Nigerians) want to ride him to death,” Ngige said during the show.

Ngige while stressing that the present government has delivered its promises in many areas, called on critics and members of the public to give kudos to the Buhari government.

“There must be a limit to politicking. If a government has done well, if a person has done well, give him accolades. In the areas he has not done well, point them out and discuss,” he added.

2023 Election

Calls for the presidential seat to be zoned to the southeast region have gathered momentum and sharply divided opinion in Africa’s most populous nation.

But Ngige has concurred with those who see the 2023 election as a time for the Igbos to get the seat.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

