fbpx
President Buhari Flags Off Kano-Maradi Railway Project

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

President Buhari Flags Off Kano-Maradi Railway Project

February 9, 2021024
President Buhari Flags Off Kano-Maradi Railway Project

President Muhammadu Buhari virtually flagged off on Tuesday the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi railway project with a branch line to Dutse in Jigawa State.

President Buhari who attended the ceremony virtually from the State House in Abuja, said that the project, when completed, will enhance economic activities, particularly the trans-Saharan trade between the two countries.

He urged private investors to take full advantage of the opportunity and engage in legitimate businesses aimed at transforming the nation’s economy.

The ceremony was held at Kwarin Tama village in Katsina State, in attendance was the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

READ ALSO: 30,000 Former N-Power Beneficiaries Employed As Agric Enumerators

Other dignitaries present include the Ministers of Interior, Information and Culture, Foreign Affairs, Heath, Science and Technology, the governors of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, and Maradi in the Niger Republic.

About Author

President Buhari Flags Off Kano-Maradi Railway Project
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 19, 2014042

Nigerian Banks To Pump $160m Into Ibadan Disco

A consortium of Nigerian financial institutions has unveiled plans to inject $160 million into the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) as the company marks its first year anniversary. This
Read More
May 23, 2013039

FAAN Revenue To Sprout Through Airport Remodeling

Findings have revealed that revenue from every remodeled airport is estimated to increase by 500 per cent due the income that would accrue from the non-aeronautical sources attached to the expansion w
Read More
August 13, 2013038

Shell Repairs Damaged Gas Pipeline,Power Generation Rises To 2,789mw

The nation’s power generation rose to 2,788 megawatts (mw) on Monday as against 2,628mw on Saturday, following a decrease in generated electricity at the weekend which was as a result of low gas suppl
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon