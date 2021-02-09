President Buhari Flags Off Kano-Maradi Railway Project

February 9, 2021 24

President Muhammadu Buhari virtually flagged off on Tuesday the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi railway project with a branch line to Dutse in Jigawa State.

President Buhari who attended the ceremony virtually from the State House in Abuja, said that the project, when completed, will enhance economic activities, particularly the trans-Saharan trade between the two countries.

He urged private investors to take full advantage of the opportunity and engage in legitimate businesses aimed at transforming the nation’s economy.

The ceremony was held at Kwarin Tama village in Katsina State, in attendance was the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Other dignitaries present include the Ministers of Interior, Information and Culture, Foreign Affairs, Heath, Science and Technology, the governors of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, and Maradi in the Niger Republic.