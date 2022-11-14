President Buhari Arrives Abuja From London

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja on Sunday after a two-week medical check-up in London as his jet landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s Presidential Wing in Abuja.

Buhari went for London on October 31, 2022, after attending a security council meeting and a Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Owerri, Imo State.

According to a tweet from the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari was expected to return to the nation in the “second week of November.”

On February 5, 2016, eight months after being sworn in, the President made his first medical trip to London, United Kingdom. He was there for six days, from February 5 to February 10, 2016.

Buhari’s second medical trip would take occur four months later, on June 6, 2016. He was out for 10 days due to an ear infection, then rested for three days before returning on June 19, 2016.

On January 19, 2017, the President embarked on his second-longest medical trip. Prior to leaving, he told the Saraki-led Senate of his desire to spend a 10-day vacation in London.

Buhari stated in the letter that he will give over to his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Despite the fact that the medical holiday was supposed to begin on January 23, 2017, Buhari cancelled it.

On March 10, 2017, he returned to the country. The trip lasted 50 days. In May of the same year, barely two months after his last trip, the president departed for London for his longest medical pilgrimage lasting 104 days.