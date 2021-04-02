fbpx
President Buhari Approves Another Extension Of NIN-SIM Linkage

April 2, 2021058
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the deadline of the linkage of the National Identity Number (NIN) with SIM cards.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke, on Thursday

The linking of NIN and SIM cards was moved from February to April, and now, May 6, 2021.

In the statement, Adegoke explained that the extension was approved following a meeting held on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The statement read, “The meeting took place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and approval was given to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to the 6th of May, 2021.

“The request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it.”

READ ALSO: INEC Rejects Mandatory Use Of NIN For Voters’ Registration

Little Info on NIN-SIM Linkage

A Federal High Court in Lagos State had barred the Federal Government from blocking SIM cards of Nigerians who had not linked their NINs to their SIM cards.

A deadline of April 6, 2021 had been set for the NIN-SIM linkage from the initial date of December 30, 2020, but the meeting has led the FG to push the date to May 6.

Kindness Udoh
