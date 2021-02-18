fbpx
President Buhari Appoints Ogbonnaya Orji As NEITI’s Executive Secretary

February 18, 2021031
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

According to a statement by the Director of Information, Willie Bassey, Mr Orji’s appointment is for a single term of five (5) years in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The statement adds that his appointment takes effect from February 19, 2021.

President Buhari has urged the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji was the Agency’s Director of Communications & Advocacy.

He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where Dr. Orji managed several donor-funded projects. He holds MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

NEITI was established in 2004 as the key Anti-Corruption Agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability, and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.

