President Buhari Appoints New Accountant General

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein has been appointed as the Federation’s substantive Accountant-General by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a Friday statement by Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service, her appointment is effective immediately.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy,” the statement noted.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR made this known today, Friday 19 May 2023 in Abuja, adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023. The new appointee is to resume immediately.”

She was the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Office of the Federation’s Head of Civil Service before to her appointment.

She succeeds Sylva Okolieaboh, who was appointed in an acting capacity following the removal of Anamekwe Nwabuoku.

Anamekwe had previously (in an acting capacity) replaced Ahmed Idris, who had been suspended over suspicions of a N80 billion scam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained Idris on May 16, 2022, after he failed to answer questions about the charges.

