President Buhari Applauds 9th National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari claims that the 9th National Assembly provided him with the necessary backing to fulfill his commitments to Nigerians.

Buhari addressed at the inauguration of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) permanent campus in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari characterized the Ninth National Assembly as one of the most productive in terms of productivity and outcome.

The President made no mention of the 8th Parliament, although the presidency has frequently said that it did not receive the approval of the national assembly led by Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara.

Buhari stated that he avoided meddling in legislative affairs in order to foster their independence.

“This 9th assembly will be remembered as one of the most productive in terms of output and outcome,” Buhari said.

“Again, I thank the leadership of the national assembly for giving me the support required to deliver on my promises to Nigerians.

“From the moment of my election in 2015 and subsequently, I supported the idea of an independent national assembly — one that is able to decide its leadership and develop its agenda in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I refrained from meddling in the affairs of the legislature and instead promoted a culture of mutual respect and collaboration between the two arms.”

Buhari stated that the country is blessed in various ways, but that its most valuable asset is its large population.

“Nigeria is immensely endowed in many ways. Our single greatest asset is the people of this nation,” he said.

“Our teeming youth population provides the labour force we need to industrialise and develop our economy. This underscores the need for more investment in human capacity development.”

