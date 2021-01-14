fbpx
Presidency To Muslim Forum: Kukah Has Right To Free Speech

January 14, 2021
In response to the statement of the Muslim Solidarity Forum, asking the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, to vacate the state, the Presidency has said that the bishop has the right to free speech as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Kukah had accused the president of nepotism in his Christmas message and has drawn the ire of many Muslim groups.

His message, according to a few groups, including the Muslim Solidarity Forum, has been described as an attack on the Muslim community.

Speaking on the issue, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the ultimatum by the forum asking Kukah to leave Sokoto is “wrong” because it doesn’t align with what is stated in the Constitution.

Shehu restated the provisions for the peaceful co-existence of religions in the country.

He said, “The reported ultimatum by a group based in Sokoto, ‘Muslim Solidarity Forum,’ calling on the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, to tender an unreserved apology to the entire Muslim Ummah over his recent ‘malicious comments’ against Islam, or quietly and quickly leave the state, is wrong because it is not in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Kukah’s Statement Is ‘Callous, Senseless’ – Muslim Forum

“Under our Constitution, every citizen has the right to, among others, freedom of speech and expression, the right to own property and reside in any part of the country, and the right to move freely without any inhibitions. Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity.

“The right for all religions to co-exist is enshrined in this country’s Constitution. The duty of the government, more so, this democratic government, is to ensure that the Constitution is respected. But all must respect the rights and sensitivities of their fellow Nigerians.

“Father Kukah has greatly offended many with his controversial remarks against the government and the person of the President, with some even accusing him of voicing anti-Islamic rhetoric.

“On matters such as these, responsible leadership in any society must exercise restraint. Knee-jerk reactions will not only cause the fraying of enduring relationships, but also the evisceration of peaceful communities such as Sokoto, the headquarters of the Muslim community as a beacon of pluralism and tolerance.

“The Sultanate has historically had good relations with followers of all faiths. That is why Father Kukah was received on his arrival in Sokoto with friendship and tolerance.

“Under our laws, groups or factions must not give quit notices, neither should they unilaterally sanction any perceived breaches. Where they occur, it is the courts of law that should adjudicate. Unilateral action is not the way to go,” he said.

“Groups such as the Muslim Solidarity Forum must be seen to share and uphold the country’s multi-religious principles. And individuals like Father Kukah must respect the feelings of his fellow Nigerians in his private and public utterances.”


