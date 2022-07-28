Presidency Ridicules Minority Senators For Issuing Ultimatum Over Insecurity

The Presidency has challenged the Senators from opposition parties who on Wednesday issued a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle insecurity.

The lawmakers had on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Senate and threatened to commence impeachment proceedings against Nigeria’s President if he fails to address the insecurity within six weeks.

The Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina while reacting to the ultimatum said that the statesmen were merely playing to the gallery, adding that there is not much they will do after the drama which played out in the Upper Chamber.

“I think it was just bravado, and sadly, security is not something you subject to bravado.

“You don’t begin to issue flippant ultimatums in something that is a matter of life and death,” Adesina asserted.

He further averred that “those who spoke today are the minority of minorities, they will have their say as is needful in a democracy but it will not go beyond that.”

“They know in their heart of hearts that they cannot achieve what they are saying, they are just wasting the country’s time, wasting the time of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, they know that they cannot achieve it.

“The truth is that in this kind of scenario, minority will always have its say while the majority will have its way,” Adesina maintained.

The Presidential spokesman acknowledged that every Nigerian needs to be concerned about the security situation of Nigeria. He then said that the Senators are only troubled at this time because some incidents are now closer to them in Abuja, then there is nothing altruistic about their actions.