Presidency Reiterates Its Commitment To Securing Release Of Chibok Girls

April 15, 20210110
The Presidency on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to securing the release of the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, saying rescue efforts are a work in progress.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, reassured parents and all concerned citizens that the safe return of the students “remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.”

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents had on April 14, 2014, stormed the school facilities and whisked away over 276 schoolgirls, an incident that drew widespread condemnation across the world.

Although most of the 276 girls escaped or were later released, more than 112 girls are still missing.

Wednesday marked the seventh anniversary of that tragic incident, with calls being renewed for the Federal Government to step up its efforts in facilitating the return of the schoolgirls.

But the presidential spokesman called on Nigerians to continue to remember the nation’s military in their prayers.

He said, “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.

“The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.

“The Presidency asks for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.”

