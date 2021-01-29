fbpx
Presidency Raises Alarm Over Alleged Smear Campaign Targeting Buhari

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Presidency Raises Alarm Over Alleged Smear Campaign Targeting Buhari

January 29, 2021019
Presidency Raises Alarm Over Alleged Smear Campaign Targeting Buhari

The Presidency on Friday raised an alarm over the claim of a planned smear campaign targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari, using some online newspapers and blogs.

The claim was contained in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “Unrelenting plot to wage a smear campaign against President Buhari.”

This is the Presidential spokesman’s second public notice in a month. The first was in December 2020, in which he stated that there was a deliberate attempt to smear his principal’s image and also the portrayal of him as not being in charge of the affairs of the government

READ ALSO: Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru

He had claimed then that an online platform had been procured to launch a campaign of calumny against Buhari with heavy monetary inducement while an offshore medium had been hired for the assignment.

Still toeing the line of last year’s statement, Adesina claimed in the latest statement that the planned campaign of calumny against the President is scheduled to be launched anytime soon through editorials and “purported special investigative stories.”

The presidential spokesman alleged that the plan was designed to further exacerbate tension in the land, by portraying the President as pandering to ethnic and other primordial tendencies, contrary to his pledge to belong to all Nigerians.

The statement read, “Impeccable security findings indicate that those behind the plot have procured online blogs and newspapers, which are to launch coordinated publications, alleging subjugation and suppression of a particular religion and ethnic groups.

READ ALSO: Just In: Lagos State Government Reduces LASU Tuition Fees

“A specific medium has so far contacted some opinion leaders, especially those very critical of President Buhari.

“Part of the planned publication is to make unwary readers believe that the President has continually used the powers of his office to shield and protect an ethnic group against crimes of murder, kidnappings, rape and banditry in the southern, middle belt and some northern states.

About Author

Presidency Raises Alarm Over Alleged Smear Campaign Targeting Buhari
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
June 22, 20180414

Did You Know …That You Can Make Millions From Cassava Peels?

Cassava is a common staple food in Nigeria and according to data from Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, the country has the highest production quantity in the world, averaging about 60m tonnes per annum
Read More
UK Warns Citizens COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 19, 2019062

UK Warns Citizens against Travelling to 21 Nigerian States

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the United Kingdom has issued a security travel alert to British citizens, cautioning them against travelling to 21 states in Nigeria. The alert issued by
Read More
June 12, 2017058

Pound Crashes to Seven-week Low as Dollar Gains

The British Pound Sterling on Friday, June 9, crashed to a seven-week low after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain’s talks to leave the European Union. The pound GBPUSD, -1.6671% boug
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon