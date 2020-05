Presidency Discloses Buhari’s Plan to Strengthen Nigeria’s Weak Health System

President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to tackle Nigeria’s weak health system through the establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and isolation centres.

This is according to a communiqué from the presidency.

In its statement on Thursday, the presidency noted that President Buhari plans to have the labs, intensive care units and isolation centres in all states across the federation.

According to the statement signed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the health infrastructure will eventually be recalibrated for the good of the people, and in readiness for future emergencies.

The Presidency also noted that there is a global anxiety on what the future holds for humanity post-COVID-19, particularly in respect of the economy, healthcare, job security, and general wellbeing.

“Naturally, Nigerians are not immune from the disquietude, as they belong to the global community”, the statement added.

Below is a checklist of some measures that President Muhammadu Buhari has taken, and will further take, to make life easier for Nigerians.

An economic team, headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning has been set up to examine the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Economic Sustainability Committee headed by the Vice President to define a post-COVID-19 economy for Nigeria.

Taskforce set up on the free movement of farm produce headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Plans afoot to tackle weak health systems and infrastructure through the establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and isolation centres in all states of the Federation. The health infrastructure will eventually be recalibrated for the good of the people, and in readiness for future emergencies.

As long term measure, emphasis will be placed on integrating local content in proven researches in the cure, and production of materials in the health sector.

A Fiscal Sustainability Plan to complement the suite of monetary and banking interventions recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A mass agricultural programme to be put in place.

Major rural road construction programme.

Mass housing programme.

Large scale installation of residential solar systems, utilizing mainly local materials.

Expansion of the Social Investment Programme.

The 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Budget 2020 assumptions and targets have already been revised.

Time-sensitive expenditures are to be prioritized over less critical spending.

Extant financial controls are to be strengthened to detect, eliminate and sanction instances of waste, funds misappropriation and corruption.

Source: Channels TV