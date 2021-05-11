fbpx
Presidency Confirms Attempted Burglary On Ibrahim Gambari’s Residence

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

Presidency Confirms Attempted Burglary On Ibrahim Gambari’s Residence

May 11, 20210158
Presidency Confirms Attempted Burglary On Ibrahim Gambari's Residence

The Presidency says there was an attempt to burgle the residence of Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, confirmed the development on Monday night.

According to Shehu, the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, was unsuccessful.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning “but it turned out to be unsuccessful”, Shehu said.

READ ALSO: ‘Buhari Should Be Impeached If He Cannot Solve Insecurity’ – Baba-Ahmed

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

The attempted attack on Gambari’s residence comes amid increasing security challenges across the country.

Insurgents, bandits, and gunmen have launched attacks on homes, army camps, police stations, prisons, security checkpoints, as well as the country home of Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo.

While several persons have been abducted, hundreds of people have been killed in recent times, while thousands of residents have been displaced.

However, Buhari has expressed his commitment towards addressing the country’s security challenges.

About Author

Presidency Confirms Attempted Burglary On Ibrahim Gambari’s Residence
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 19, 2014168

PFN To Take Action Against Boko Haram In South-East

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cross River State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) Bishop Emmah Isong, has said that Christian leaders would not fold their arms and a
Read More
July 25, 20140102

Glo Launches New Package, Offers International Calls At 10 Kobo Per Second

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s national telecom operator, Globacom, has launched its International Direct Dial pack making it possible for its subscribers to pay as little as 10
Read More
October 21, 2013067

Cleric Urges FG To Address Industrial Action

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The General Overseer, Hour of Mercy Ministries, Prophet Moses Kasali, has urged the federal government to address the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.