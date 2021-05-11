Presidency Confirms Attempted Burglary On Ibrahim Gambari’s Residence

May 11, 2021 158

The Presidency says there was an attempt to burgle the residence of Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, confirmed the development on Monday night.

According to Shehu, the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, was unsuccessful.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning “but it turned out to be unsuccessful”, Shehu said.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

The attempted attack on Gambari’s residence comes amid increasing security challenges across the country.

Insurgents, bandits, and gunmen have launched attacks on homes, army camps, police stations, prisons, security checkpoints, as well as the country home of Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo.

While several persons have been abducted, hundreds of people have been killed in recent times, while thousands of residents have been displaced.

However, Buhari has expressed his commitment towards addressing the country’s security challenges.