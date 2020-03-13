Presidency Clarifies Details of Alleged Attack on Buhari in Kebbi

The Presidency has cleared the air on the alleged attack on President Muhamamdu Buhari while attending the Argungu fishing festival in Kebbi State on Thursday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Friday, said there was no attack on the President and nobody was shot as being speculated.

Adesina said mischief-makers were behind the wild report and circulation of a video related to the incident.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.

“As the President went around the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display, and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him.

“World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President. Now, professional contortionists are making mischief of the event. They are passing the video clip off on social media as an attempt to attack the President.”

The Presidential spokesperson opined that malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall as the country moves on.

Source: VON