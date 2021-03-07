Presidency Assures Nigerians Of COVID-19 Vaccine Safety, Says Buhari ‘Felt Normal’

March 7, 2021 158

On Saturday, the Presidency, in a statement, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was feeling “normal” after taking the vaccine shot publicly.

This message from the Presidency was in a bid to reassure Nigerians who doubted the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, vaccinations began following the delivery of 3.92 million vaccine doses through COVAX.

Issuing the statement was the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said, “In response to press inquiries, I like to assure all citizens and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) earlier this morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

“We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”