Presidency Addresses Calls for Sack of Service Chiefs

The presidency has broken its silence on the increasing demands for the sack of the service chiefs, giving an explanation of why they cannot be removed, at least not for now.

The secretary to the government of the federation, Mr Boss Mustapha explained that Nigeria is in a difficult situation; and a synergy is needed within the intelligence community to address the insecurity.

He insisted that there are processes to be followed and they will be followed at the right time.

Mr Mustapha made this known at an event in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He said: “We are in a very difficult time now. We need everybody to be on board. We need synergy within the intelligence community, within the military formations that will help fight this war.

“We are in a very difficult situation and when we begin to create cracks and divisions, who will be the beneficiaries? The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and further the cause of destabilising the nation.

“You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say, sack people, it doesn’t happen like that.”

The Secretary-General of the Federation urged Nigerians to come to the same page and join forces in the battle to secure the nation.

Source: Channels TV