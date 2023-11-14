Presidency Accuses NLC and TUC of Abusing Power in Nationwide Strike

The presidency has criticized the ongoing nationwide strike led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), labeling it as an abuse of privilege. The organized labor is accused of initiating the strike over a personal matter involving a labor leader, defying a court order. The presidency asserts that power should not be used to settle personal scores but should instead be directed toward collective progress and national interest.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the decision by NLC and TUC is characterized as an ego-driven move and deemed unwarranted. Onanuga argues that the national economy and social activities should not be disrupted due to the personal interests of a labor leader.

The presidency describes the strike as illegal, immoral, unjustifiable, and irresponsible, emphasizing that it constitutes flagrant disobedience to a court order and a lack of respect for the judiciary. The statement expresses dismay over the labor leaders’ choice to penalize the entire country of over 200 million people for a personal matter involving NLC President Mr. Joe Ajaero.

The presidency acknowledges the Inspector General of Police’s investigation into the assault on Mr. Ajaero in Owerri and the transfer of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State. Despite condemning violence and assault on any citizen, the presidency reiterates that a national strike over a personal issue and in defiance of a court order amounts to an abuse of privilege.

The statement concludes that the strike is designed for a hidden agenda, portraying it as unacceptable and emphasizing its illegal, immoral, unjustifiable, and irresponsible nature.