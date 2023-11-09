Pres. Tinubu Appoints Mohammed As His SSA On Disability Matters

Mohammed Isa has been appointed as President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Disability Matters which was revealed at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed the appointment.

According to Ngelale, Tinubu made the appointment in order to fulfill his commitment to guaranteeing that every group in society is adequately served within the framework of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the release, the new SSA is a “distinguished champion of persons with disabilities with over a decade of experience in local and international advocacy on matters concerning persons with disabilities”.

“The new presidential aide is a graduate of Public Administration with honors from the University of Maiduguri where he would go on to earn a Master in Public Administration at the same institution in 2017.”

According to Ngelale, the President “tasks the new appointee to proactively create avenues of opportunity for inclusion through the inculcation of PWD requirements and perspectives in the policies and programs of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Federal Government while working closely with sub-national authorities to build a national consensus on PWD-friendly policy and environmental conditions in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).”