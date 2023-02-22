Preparing For Nigeria’s Biggest Election

This is the moment we have all been waiting for. Nigeria‘s most anticipated election, the season Nigerians will perform their civic duties to vote in their preferred/qualified candidate.

With Nigeria’s most important election only three days away, it is critical that all stakeholders take the necessary steps to ensure a successful and peaceful election.

Here are some preparation tips for the upcoming election:

Polling Unit

Know your polling unit: It is critical to know your polling unit because this is where you will vote. Check your voter’s card or go to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website to find your polling unit.

MESSAGE TO VOTERS FROM INEC CHAIRMAN

📍Identify your PU before 25th

Feb

📍Text State, last name & last 6 digits

of your VIN to 09062830860 or

09062830861 for your PU name

OR

📍Visit https://t.co/2AKo2EWDDx OR

https://t.co/3HqNQOQFvz for your

PU name pic.twitter.com/cOeW9mAi4T — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 17, 2023 INEC’s tweet about polling unit

Registration Status

Check your voter registration status. Make sure you’re registered to vote and your name is on the voter list. You can check the status of your voter registration by visiting the INEC website.

Candidates

It is critical to learn about the candidates running for office as well as their platforms. Investigate their track record, promises, and future plans if elected. This will allow you to make an informed decision when voting.

Before going to vote, learn your candidate’s political party and its logo.

Abenol a platform for nation building that connects tech-savvy and educated Nigerians to the grassroots; urged Nigerians to not only vote for a presidential candidate but be involved in all of the elections.

“There are many people seeking to represent you at various levels of government not just the presidency. Each position is of equal importance and the same attention to detail should be given,” Abenol said.

“It is how you exert the control you have over the government, push back bad leadership etc. if the state of Nigeria concerns you so much, you will not leave your card lying around on the day of the election, you will infact come out and vote.”

There are many people seeking to represent you at various levels of government not just the presidency. Each position is of equal importance and the same attention to detail should be given. pic.twitter.com/OsRMtGJpmG — ABENOL (@Abenolng) February 22, 2023

Electoral Rules

Understand the election rules, including the voting process, time, and location.

Knowing the rules will ensure that you understand what is expected of you and that you do not break any rules inadvertently.

Plan your waka well

Plan ahead of time for transportation to and from the polling place. Make sure you have enough time to get to the polling place and that you have enough resources, such as food, water, and money.

Inform your loved ones about your plans.

Security

Be aware of any security threats in your area and take the necessary precautions. Avoid high-risk areas and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

Protect yourself, do not go towards any riot or sponsor it. If you have a security dog feel free to take it along but but it on a leash and do not let it attack anyone.

Do not wear any political outfit!

The federal government may have deployed security personnel to protect cities, but will they be present at all polling places? Protect yourself by using “The N-Alert App” to report any suspicious or violent behavior.

‘The N-Alert App’ is a mobile app that allows you to report any type of crime and receive a quick response because it is routed directly to the command center.

The app is very simple to use, so please encourage anyone you know who is voting to download it and it is available for download on both iOS and Android.

Secure your votes

Don’t just vote and go home. Go early to your polling unit, make sure the electoral materials have not been tampered with and after voting, make sure that your votes are not stolen. Make sure that the electoral officer uploads your vote.

It is easy for your polling unit to be attacked, for your votes to stolen or rendered void if there is no one to stop them. Stay back and make sure that the right thing is done.

“Go early and stay until the votes in your unit have been submitted. Don’t just vote and go home, stay to protect your vote. This will help keep the officials accountable and make election violence less likely,” Laju Iren tweeted.

To summarize, all stakeholders must work together to prepare for Nigeria’s election in three days. We can ensure a successful, peaceful, and transparent election that reflects the will of the people if we follow these guidelines. Let us all work together to make this election a success.

