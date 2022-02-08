fbpx

“Prepare For Security Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections” – IGP

February 8, 2022079
Usman Baba, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has instructed police officers in the country to prepare for fresh security challenges ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The IGP said this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Akwa Ibom.

Baba said, “Let me re-emphasise that the countdown to the general elections will present new sets of security challenges which will undoubtedly further task our professionalism.

“We must, as strategic police managers on whose shoulders the task of ensuring a peaceful electoral process rest, be adequately prepared. It is my additional expectation that this Conference and Retreat will serve as a forum to also engage issues relating to our roles in the electioneering process.”

He then added, “May I also seize this opportunity to reassure the entire citizens of this great country of our firm determination and clear vision to evolve a new Police Force for the nation.

“We shall continue to explore all available strategies in guaranteeing their security and safety. This is our Mandate. It is, therefore, our obligation to attain it. We, however, solicit the continued support of the citizens in the process.”

