Premium Trust Bank Opens Its Doors

April 28, 2022098

Premium Trust Bank has opened its first branch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, becoming the newest addition to Nigeria’s list of registered commercial banks.

In a statement, the bank stated that it was on a mission to give answers to customers’ unique financial difficulties through innovation and speed of execution, with the goal of bettering lives, communities, and companies.

This would be accomplished through premium service delivery, human capital, and customer experience, according to the company.

Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Premium Trust Bank, said during the unveiling that the bank’s addition was not to fill in the numbers but to stand out for its speed of service delivery.

He stated that the bank would collaborate with its clients to develop financial solutions in order to ensure alignment and frictionless adoption at the product launch stage.

“I have emphasized many times that developing strategy in banking is not new,” the managing director added. We’re not here to reinvent the wheel because the banking industry, particularly in Nigeria, shares a lot of similarities.

“We trade in the same industry and we all have the same regulator. You find out that the industry somehow operates within a boundary.

“But then, there’s a differentiating factor; we have realised that while all banks tend to offer the same kind of service, there is something that is unique or different when it comes to execution.”

“Put it this way, a bank takes a position to offer a certain kind of service, but then it takes them such a long time to deliver this service. And then, you find another bank come on board, offer the same kind of service, but they deliver it in record time.”

He added, “The speed of execution is something that will speak for us in the industry. We are going to be deliberate about it. We know the people, we know the market, we have the experience, and we understand the environment and the business.

“So, when you have strong knowledge of the people, the market and the business, speedy execution comes easy. This is because you are clear about what you want to do. Also, add that we are going to leverage on technology to make all of these happen.”

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

