Premium Mastercard Holders To Get 75% Scholarship

Global financial services firm Mastercard has announced that its premium cardholders will get 75 percent scholarships to study at Unicaf’s partner universities.

This was disclosed by the firm in a press release.

It stated that in a study it conducted, 50 percent of Nigerians are studying online, necessitated by the pandemic.

Mastercard noted that it had partnered with Unicaf – an online on-campus learning platform – to give its premium cardholders 75 percent scholarships.

The company said that from the first quarter of 2021, nationals of 12 African countries who are cardholders of Mastercard Gold, Premium, World, and World Elite, including Nigeria, will benefit from the program.

It said that beneficiaries will benefit from a wide range of high-quality degree programs at Unicaf-affiliated institutions.

The remaining 25 percent of the scholarship will be borne by the student in what it described as manageable monthly installments throughout the program’s duration.

Nationals of countries that will benefit include: Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, Somalia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, and Rwanda.

the CEO of Unicaf, Dr. Nicos Nicolaou, said, “We are committed to offering Mastercard customers the opportunity to earn internationally recognized Bachelor, Master’s, or Doctoral degrees at a fraction of the cost through the Unicaf-Mastercard scholarship.

“This partnership will provide a degree earning opportunity to Mastercard customers and we are incredibly proud to have this partnership with an organization like Mastercard.”

Making a remark on the partnership was the Country Manager, West Africa for Mastercard, Ebehijie Momoh; he said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Unicaf to offer our premium cardholders’ access to internationally recognized degrees at discount.

“As consumers in our markets embrace online learning, this is how we show dedication to our premium cardholders by offering value through lifestyle benefits and rewards that are perfectly matched to their new routines.”