Premier League Unveils ‘No Room For Racism Action Plan’

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

February 10, 2021015
The Premier League has launched ‘no room for racism action plan to build on existing moves taken to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

The plan outlines a series of commitments aimed at creating greater access to opportunities and career progression for black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups in football, and actions to eradicate racial prejudice.

In a statement released by Premier League, the chief executive Richard Masters said: “Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities and cultures from all backgrounds.

“This diversity has made the game stronger on the pitch and it is vital we ensure this is reflected across all areas of the game.”

Masters added: “The No Room For Racism Action Plan underpins the Premier League’s continued commitment to promoting equality and tackling discrimination.”

The Premier League has set mid and long-term workforce diversity targets for its own organisation:

  • By 2026, the Premier League aims to have 18 per cent of staff from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background with a target of 30 per cent by 2031.
  • By 2026, the Premier League aims to have 42 per cent of roles filled by women, with a target of 50 per cent by 2031.

The Football Association this week called on the government to act quickly in the fight against racism after Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James, a forward for the club’s women’s team, were targeted on social media.

It follows a number of other incidents in which footballers, including United forward Marcus Rashford and Chelsea full-back Reece James — brother of Lauren — were targeted.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Heineken To Retrench 8,000 Employees

Last month Britain’s Prince William, president of the Football Association, described the racist abuse aimed at footballers as “despicable”.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden described the abuse as “absolutely shocking” and warned a change in the law would see social media companies “more accountable for what happens on their platforms”.

See tweets below:

