Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 23

February 8, 2021 24

Manchester City opened 10 points gap beteween them and the reigning English Premier League (EPL) champion, Liverpool.

The Citizens were on rampage, demolishing the Reds at Anfield 4-1 on Sunday evening.

It is their first win at the Liverpool stadium in 58 years and Pep Guardiola’s first away win against the Reds since he joined Manchester City.

Guardiola’s team are getting closer to become England champion once again after rival, Manchester United dropped vital points at Old Trafford.

The Red Devil were held to a 3-3 draw by Carlo Ancelloti’s men as Everton came from behind twice to share points with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side.

The two London club, Chelsea and Tottenham are still out of the top four position despite both team clinching a win in their respective matches.

EPL Saturday Results

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

Burnley 1–1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle 3–2 Southampton

Fulham 0–0 West Ham United

Man United 3-3 Everton

EPL Sunday Results

Tottenham 2–0 West Brom

Wolves 0–0 Leicester City

Liverpool 1–4 Man City

Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United

Sheffield 1-2 Chelsea

EPL League Table After Matchday 22

Team P GD Pts Man City 22 29 50 Man United 23 19 45 Leicester 23 14 43 Liverpool 23 15 40 Chelsea 23 14 39 West Ham 23 6 39 Everton 21 6 37 Tottenham 22 14 36 Aston Villa 21 12 35 Arsenal 23 4 31 Leeds 21 -2 29 Southampton 22 -8 29 Crystal Palace 22 -10 29 Wolves 23 -8 27 Brighton 23 -5 25 Newcastle 23 -13 25 Burnley 22 -15 23 Fulham 22 -14 15 West Brom 23 -36 12 Sheff Utd 23 –22 11

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22