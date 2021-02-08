Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 23

Manchester City opened 10 points gap beteween them and the reigning English Premier League (EPL) champion, Liverpool.
The Citizens were on rampage, demolishing the Reds at Anfield 4-1 on Sunday evening.
It is their first win at the Liverpool stadium in 58 years and Pep Guardiola’s first away win against the Reds since he joined Manchester City.
Guardiola’s team are getting closer to become England champion once again after rival, Manchester United dropped vital points at Old Trafford.
The Red Devil were held to a 3-3 draw by Carlo Ancelloti’s men as Everton came from behind twice to share points with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side.
The two London club, Chelsea and Tottenham are still out of the top four position despite both team clinching a win in their respective matches.
EPL Saturday Results
Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Burnley 1–1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle 3–2 Southampton
Fulham 0–0 West Ham United
Man United 3-3 Everton
EPL Sunday Results
Tottenham 2–0 West Brom
Wolves 0–0 Leicester City
Liverpool 1–4 Man City
Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United
Sheffield 1-2 Chelsea
EPL League Table After Matchday 22
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|Man City
|22
|29
|50
|Man United
|23
|19
|45
|Leicester
|23
|14
|43
|Liverpool
|23
|15
|40
|Chelsea
|23
|14
|39
|West Ham
|23
|6
|39
|Everton
|21
|6
|37
|Tottenham
|22
|14
|36
|Aston Villa
|21
|12
|35
|Arsenal
|23
|4
|31
|Leeds
|21
|-2
|29
|Southampton
|22
|-8
|29
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|Wolves
|23
|-8
|27
|Brighton
|23
|-5
|25
|Newcastle
|23
|-13
|25
|Burnley
|22
|-15
|23
|Fulham
|22
|-14
|15
|West Brom
|23
|-36
|12
|Sheff Utd
|23
|–22
|11
EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22
|Name
|Goals
|Assists
|Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool
|16
|3
|Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|11
|Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United
|13
|9
|Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|6
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton
|13
|0
|Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City
|11
|5
|Patrick Bamford–Leeds United
|11
|5
|Callum Wilson–Newcastle United
|10
|5
|Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa
|10
|2
|Wilfried ZahaZaha–Crystal Palace
|9
|2
