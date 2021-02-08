fbpx
Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 23

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 23

February 8, 2021024
Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 23

Manchester City opened 10 points gap beteween them and the reigning English Premier League (EPL) champion, Liverpool.

The Citizens were on rampage, demolishing the Reds at Anfield 4-1 on Sunday evening.

It is their first win at the Liverpool stadium in 58 years and Pep Guardiola’s first away win against the Reds since he joined Manchester City.

Guardiola’s team are getting closer to become England champion once again after rival, Manchester United dropped vital points at Old Trafford.

The Red Devil were held to a 3-3 draw by Carlo Ancelloti’s men as Everton came from behind twice to share points with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side.

The two London club, Chelsea and Tottenham are still out of the top four position despite both team clinching a win in their respective matches.

EPL Saturday Results

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Burnley 1–1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle 3–2 Southampton
Fulham 0–0 West Ham United

Man United 3-3 Everton

EPL Sunday Results

 Tottenham 2–0 West Brom
Wolves 0–0 Leicester City
Liverpool 1–4 Man City
Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United

Sheffield 1-2 Chelsea

EPL League Table After Matchday 22

TeamPGDPts
Man City222950
Man United231945
Leicester231443
Liverpool231540
Chelsea231439
West Ham23639
Everton21637
Tottenham221436
Aston Villa211235
Arsenal23431
Leeds21-229
Southampton22-829
Crystal Palace22-1029
Wolves23-827
Brighton23-525
Newcastle23-1325
Burnley22-1523
Fulham22-1415
West Brom23-3612
Sheff Utd232211

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22

NameGoalsAssists
Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool163
Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur1311
Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United139
Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur136
Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton130
Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City115
Patrick Bamford–Leeds United115
Callum Wilson–Newcastle United105
Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa102
Wilfried ZahaZaha–Crystal Palace92

About Author

Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 23
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ndidi Powers Leicester City To Top Of EPL Table INTERNATIONALSPORTS
January 20, 20210200

Ndidi Powers Leicester City To Top Of EPL Table

The 2016 English Premier League winners, Leicester City, leaped to the top of the table after an impressive win against Chelsea at The Power King Stadium. Goals from Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi
Read More
July 2, 2014051

“Keshi Is Free To Step Down As Manager” – NFF

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has said it will not stand in the way of Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi, from stepping down as the manager of the national team. Vice president of
Read More
Man City NEWSLETTERSPORTS
January 30, 2020065

Man City Reaches Carabao Cup Final Despite Loss to Man United

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City need to “learn to be more clinical” after they made difficult work of reaching their third successive Carabao Cup final. Guardiola’s side will face
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon