Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 22

February 4, 2021022
Brighton & Hove Albion defeated English Premier League (EPL) reigning champion Liverpool at Anfield as the Reds title hopes suffer a major setback.

Manchester City displayed characters of a champion in their 2-0 win against struggling Burnley to maintain its lead at the top of EPL table.

Manchester United get back to winning ways, mauling Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

EPL Tuesday Results

Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom
Wolves 2–1 Arsenal
Man United 9–0 Southampton
Newcastle 1–2 Crystal Palace

EPL Wednesday Results

 Burnley 0–2 Manchester City
Fulham 0–2 Leicester City
Leeds United 1–2 Everton
Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

EPL Thursday Fixtures

09:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur ?-? Chelsea

EPL League Table After Matchday 22

TeamPGDPts
Man City212647
Man United221944
Leicester221$42
Liverpool221840
West Ham Utd22638
Everton20636
Tottenham201333
Chelsea211233
Aston Villa201132
Arsenal22531
Leeds21-229
Southampton21-729
Crystal Palace22-1029
Wolves22-826
Brighton22-524
Newcastle22-1422
Burnley21-1522
Fulham21-1414
West Brom22-3412
Sheff Utd222111

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22

NameGoalsAssists
Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool153
Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur1211
Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United129
Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur126
Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton120
Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City115
Patrick Bamford–Leeds United115
Callum Wilson–Newcastle United105
Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace92
Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa92

