Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 22

February 4, 2021 22

Brighton & Hove Albion defeated English Premier League (EPL) reigning champion Liverpool at Anfield as the Reds title hopes suffer a major setback.

Manchester City displayed characters of a champion in their 2-0 win against struggling Burnley to maintain its lead at the top of EPL table.

Manchester United get back to winning ways, mauling Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

EPL Tuesday Results

Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom

Wolves 2–1 Arsenal

Man United 9–0 Southampton

Newcastle 1–2 Crystal Palace

EPL Wednesday Results

Burnley 0–2 Manchester City

Fulham 0–2 Leicester City

Leeds United 1–2 Everton

Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

EPL Thursday Fixtures

09:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur ?-? Chelsea

EPL League Table After Matchday 22

Team P GD Pts Man City 21 26 47 Man United 22 19 44 Leicester 22 1$ 42 Liverpool 22 18 40 West Ham Utd 22 6 38 Everton 20 6 36 Tottenham 20 13 33 Chelsea 21 12 33 Aston Villa 20 11 32 Arsenal 22 5 31 Leeds 21 -2 29 Southampton 21 -7 29 Crystal Palace 22 -10 29 Wolves 22 -8 26 Brighton 22 -5 24 Newcastle 22 -14 22 Burnley 21 -15 22 Fulham 21 -14 14 West Brom 22 -34 12 Sheff Utd 22 –21 11

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22