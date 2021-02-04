Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 22

Brighton & Hove Albion defeated English Premier League (EPL) reigning champion Liverpool at Anfield as the Reds title hopes suffer a major setback.
Manchester City displayed characters of a champion in their 2-0 win against struggling Burnley to maintain its lead at the top of EPL table.
Manchester United get back to winning ways, mauling Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
EPL Tuesday Results
Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom
Wolves 2–1 Arsenal
Man United 9–0 Southampton
Newcastle 1–2 Crystal Palace
EPL Wednesday Results
Burnley 0–2 Manchester City
Fulham 0–2 Leicester City
Leeds United 1–2 Everton
Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United
Liverpool 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
EPL Thursday Fixtures
09:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur ?-? Chelsea
EPL League Table After Matchday 22
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|Man City
|21
|26
|47
|Man United
|22
|19
|44
|Leicester
|22
|1$
|42
|Liverpool
|22
|18
|40
|West Ham Utd
|22
|6
|38
|Everton
|20
|6
|36
|Tottenham
|20
|13
|33
|Chelsea
|21
|12
|33
|Aston Villa
|20
|11
|32
|Arsenal
|22
|5
|31
|Leeds
|21
|-2
|29
|Southampton
|21
|-7
|29
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|Wolves
|22
|-8
|26
|Brighton
|22
|-5
|24
|Newcastle
|22
|-14
|22
|Burnley
|21
|-15
|22
|Fulham
|21
|-14
|14
|West Brom
|22
|-34
|12
|Sheff Utd
|22
|–21
|11
EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22
|Name
|Goals
|Assists
|Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool
|15
|3
|Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|11
|Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United
|12
|9
|Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton
|12
|0
|Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City
|11
|5
|Patrick Bamford–Leeds United
|11
|5
|Callum Wilson–Newcastle United
|10
|5
|Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace
|9
|2
|Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa
|9
|2
