Premier League Fixtures: EPL Key Matches To Watch This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) enters matchday 11 with interesting key matches and interesting fixtures to watch out for this weekend.

Football fans will be thrilled with interesting matches as the London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham will be the highlight of the weekend.

Will Jose Mourinho’s men continue with their impressive performance when they face struggling Mikel Arteta’s side at the Tottenham Stadium on Sunday?

Tottenham currently tops the League with goal difference ahead of defending Champion, Liverpool and will hope to maintain their position by getting a maximum point against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey’s returns to the Arsenal squad will boost the team midfield and hopefully win to move out of the bottom half of the table.

Another top EPL match to watch out for this weekend is the game between informed Chelsea team and Leeds United.

Frank Lampard team has also been impressive this season and have been picked has one of the favorite to win the 2020/21 English Premier League season.

The Blues were fantastic during the week as they destroyed Sevilla 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League to maintain their top spot in the group.

France international and World Cup winner, Olivier Giroud score the four goals against Laliga side and might start against Leeds United.

Since returning to the EPL, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have been one of the teams playing good football and will be a handful for the London Club.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Saturday, 5 Decmber 2020

01:30 pm: Burnley? –? Everton

04:00 pm: Man City? –? Fulham

06:30 pm: West Ham United? –? Manchester United

09:00 pm: Chelsea? –? Leeds United

Sunday, 6 December 2020

01:00 pm: West Brom? –? Crystal Palace

03:15 pm: Sheffield United? –? Leicester City

05:30 pm: Tottenham? –? Arsena

08:15 pm: Liverpool? –? Wolves

Monday, 7 December 2020

04:30 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion? –? Southampton