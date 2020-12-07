Premier League: EPL Table, Top Scorers After Matchday 11

December 7, 2020 12

It was an interesting weekend of football in the English Premier League (EPL) as the title race for 2020/21 season continues much stronger.

For some clubs, it is a race for survival, a race for top four finish and also a race to be crowned the English Champion.

The highlights of the weekend was the return of fans to the stadium after several months of playing without the presence of spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: What Mourinho, Arteta Said

After losing 2-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in the London derby, Mikel Arteta has condemned his team inability to score goals.

According to him, Arsenal’s lack of goals is “unsustainable” and they will achieve “nothing” unless they correct it.

“We need to score goals. If not, it is unsustainable. It doesn’t matter what we do in the other departments of the pitch, if we don’t score goals we can do nothing.

“So we need to put the ball in the net urgently.” He said.

Meanwhile, Tottenham has been enjoying the season and have been picked as favourite to win the EPL 2020/21 season after defeating Manchester City.

The London Club manager, Mourinho heaped praises on his players after their impressive performance at the Tottenham Stadium.

“We grew up. I can imagine lots of people can imagine three matches in a row – against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal – would be a moment for us to drop points and go back to ‘normality’ but we didn’t go back to ‘normality’.

“We are there. I believe one more week at the top of the table unless Liverpool win by many.

“We were reading the game and making the changes to win it because 2-0 was in our hands against a great and difficult opponents but my boys did well today.” Mourinho said.

Liverpools vs Wolves: Reds Thrash Wolves 4-0

Liverpool hoping to do back-to-back, put up an impressive performance against Wolves despite missing some of their key players to injury.

The Premier League champions welcome their fans to Anfield with a 4-0 win as they hope to displace the current League leader Tottenham.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS Protest: Nigerians React To Deployment of Security Personnel To Protest Locations

West Ham vs Man United: Red Devils Come From Behind To Defeat Hammers

Manchester United once again fought back from behind to win away from home in the Premier League.

It is the third time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer men will come from behind to win Premier League matches this season.

EPL League Table After Matchday 11

Team P GD Pts Tottenham 11 14 24 Liverpool 11 9 24 Chelsea 11 14 22 Leicester 11 6 21 Man Utd 10 2 19 Man City 10 6 18 West Ham 11 4 17 Southampton 10 3 17 Everton 11 2 17 Wolves 11 -4 17 Crystal Palace 11 1 16 Aston Villa 9 7 15 Newcastle 10 -3 14 Leeds 11 -4 14 Arsenal 11 -4 13 Brighton 10 -2 10 Fulham 11 -10 7 Burnley 10 -13 6 West Brom 11 -15 6 Sheff Utd 11 –13 1

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 11

Name Goals Assists Dominic Calvert–Lewin–Everton 11 0 Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur 10 3 Jamie Vardy–Leicester City 9 2 Mohamed Salah–Liverpool 9 2 Harry Kane–Tottenham Hotspur 8 10 Patrick Bamford–Leeds United 8 1 Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United 7 4 Callum Wilson–Newcastle United 7 2 Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace 7 2 Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa 6 1