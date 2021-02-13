Premier League: EPL Fixtures, Updated Table & Top Scorers

February 13, 2021 43

Another football weekend across Europe as the English Premier League (EPL) returns with a mouthwatering encounter between top four contenders. The matchday 24 fixtures promise to be exciting.

Liverpool and Leicester who seem to be out of title race will lock horns at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the battle for top four continues.

The reigning champions, suffer yet another defeat at Anfield in their last EPL match against League leader, Manchester City.

The Reds will hope to get back to winning ways against another top four contender, Leicester City.

EPL Matchday 24 Key Fixtures

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Saturday, 13 Febuary 2021

01:30 pm: Leicester ?-? Liverpool

04:00 pm: Crystal Palace? –? Burnley

06:30 pm: Manchester City? –? Tottenham

09:00 pm: Brighton? –? Aston Villa



Sunday, 14 Febuary 2021

01:00 pm: Southampton? –? Wolves

03:00 pm: West Brom? –? Manchester United

05:30 pm: Arsenal? –? Leeds

08:00 pm: Everton? –? Fulham

Monday, 15 Febuary 2021

07:00 pm: West Ham ?-? Sheffield United

09:00 pm: Chelsea?-? Newcastle United

READ ALSO: Premier League Results: EPL Scores, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Week 23



EPL League Table After Matchday 23

Team P GD Pts Man City 22 29 50 Man United 23 19 45 Leicester 23 14 43 Liverpool 23 15 40 Chelsea 23 14 39 West Ham 23 6 39 Everton 21 6 37 Tottenham 22 14 36 Aston Villa 21 12 35 Leeds 22 0 32 Arsenal 23 4 31 Southampton 22 -8 29 Crystal Palace 22 -10 29 Wolves 23 -8 27 Brighton 23 -5 25 Newcastle 23 -13 25 Burnley 22 -15 23 Fulham 22 -14 15 West Brom 23 -36 12 Sheff Utd 23 –22 11

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 23