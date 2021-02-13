fbpx
Premier League: EPL Fixtures, Updated Table & Top Scorers

February 13, 2021043
Another football weekend across Europe as the English Premier League (EPL) returns with a mouthwatering encounter between top four contenders. The matchday 24 fixtures promise to be exciting.

Liverpool and Leicester who seem to be out of title race will lock horns at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the battle for top four continues.

The reigning champions, suffer yet another defeat at Anfield in their last EPL match against League leader, Manchester City.

The Reds will hope to get back to winning ways against another top four contender, Leicester City.

EPL Matchday 24 Key Fixtures

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Saturday, 13 Febuary 2021

01:30 pm: Leicester ?-? Liverpool
04:00 pm: Crystal Palace? –? Burnley
06:30 pm: Manchester City? –? Tottenham
09:00 pm: Brighton? –? Aston Villa

Sunday, 14 Febuary 2021

01:00 pm: Southampton? –? Wolves
03:00 pm: West Brom? –? Manchester United
05:30 pm: Arsenal? –? Leeds
08:00 pm: Everton? –? Fulham

Monday, 15 Febuary 2021

07:00 pm: West Ham ?-? Sheffield United

09:00 pm: Chelsea?-? Newcastle United

EPL League Table After Matchday 23

TeamPGDPts
Man City222950
Man United231945
Leicester231443
Liverpool231540
Chelsea231439
West Ham23639
Everton21637
Tottenham221436
Aston Villa211235
Leeds22032
Arsenal23431
Southampton22-829
Crystal Palace22-1029
Wolves23-827
Brighton23-525
Newcastle23-1325
Burnley22-1523
Fulham22-1415
West Brom23-3612
Sheff Utd232211

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 23

NameGoalsAssists
Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool163
Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur1311
Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United139
Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur136
Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton130
Patrick Bamford–Leeds United125
Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City115
Callum Wilson–Newcastle United105
Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa102
Wilfried ZahaZaha–Crystal Palace92

