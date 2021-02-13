Premier League: EPL Fixtures, Updated Table & Top Scorers

Another football weekend across Europe as the English Premier League (EPL) returns with a mouthwatering encounter between top four contenders. The matchday 24 fixtures promise to be exciting.
Liverpool and Leicester who seem to be out of title race will lock horns at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the battle for top four continues.
The reigning champions, suffer yet another defeat at Anfield in their last EPL match against League leader, Manchester City.
The Reds will hope to get back to winning ways against another top four contender, Leicester City.
EPL Matchday 24 Key Fixtures
matches to watch this weekend:
Saturday, 13 Febuary 2021
01:30 pm: Leicester ?-? Liverpool
04:00 pm: Crystal Palace? –? Burnley
06:30 pm: Manchester City? –? Tottenham
09:00 pm: Brighton? –? Aston Villa
Sunday, 14 Febuary 2021
01:00 pm: Southampton? –? Wolves
03:00 pm: West Brom? –? Manchester United
05:30 pm: Arsenal? –? Leeds
08:00 pm: Everton? –? Fulham
Monday, 15 Febuary 2021
07:00 pm: West Ham ?-? Sheffield United
09:00 pm: Chelsea?-? Newcastle United
EPL League Table After Matchday 23
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|Man City
|22
|29
|50
|Man United
|23
|19
|45
|Leicester
|23
|14
|43
|Liverpool
|23
|15
|40
|Chelsea
|23
|14
|39
|West Ham
|23
|6
|39
|Everton
|21
|6
|37
|Tottenham
|22
|14
|36
|Aston Villa
|21
|12
|35
|Leeds
|22
|0
|32
|Arsenal
|23
|4
|31
|Southampton
|22
|-8
|29
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|Wolves
|23
|-8
|27
|Brighton
|23
|-5
|25
|Newcastle
|23
|-13
|25
|Burnley
|22
|-15
|23
|Fulham
|22
|-14
|15
|West Brom
|23
|-36
|12
|Sheff Utd
|23
|–22
|11
EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 23
|Name
|Goals
|Assists
|Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool
|16
|3
|Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|11
|Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United
|13
|9
|Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|6
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton
|13
|0
|Patrick Bamford–Leeds United
|12
|5
|Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City
|11
|5
|Callum Wilson–Newcastle United
|10
|5
|Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa
|10
|2
|Wilfried ZahaZaha–Crystal Palace
|9
|2
