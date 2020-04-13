Premier League Clubs Unanimously Agree on Season Completion

Premier League clubs are all in total agreement that the season needs to be completed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That is according to Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson, who claims it is important for the current campaign to end without “artificial” methods of determining places.

The league has been suspended since March 13 due to COVID-19 with Liverpool 25 points clear at the top.

Premier League action will not return until April 30 at the very earliest due to fears about resuming games to soon.

However, it’s understood matches are more likely to return in the summer – and behind closed doors.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side need just two more wins to be certain of their first league title in 30 years and Hodgson is adamant the campaign must only finish once all games have been played.

In a message to supporters on Palace’s official website, Hodgson said: “Everyone is in total agreement we need an end to this season. We don’t want artificial means of deciding who wins the league, who gets into the Champions League, who gets relegated and promoted.

“Ideally our players would have three or four weeks’ minimum to prepare for the first match back, but I accept there may have to be a squeeze on that timeframe.

source: Daily Star