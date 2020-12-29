Premier League: 18 Players, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

December 29, 2020 13

18 Premier League Players, staff have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest figure since weekly tests began, Premier League confirmed this through a statement.

Manchester City’s clash at Everton was postponed on Monday after an outbreak of multiple positive cases at City.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 1,479 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19,” the league said in a statement.

“Of these, there were 18 new positive tests. Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.”

That figure surpassed the previous highest figure recorded of 16 for November 9-15.

Sheffield United said they have recorded a number of positive tests, but their trip to Burnley later on Tuesday and the other six Premier League games this midweek are still set to go ahead.

“Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing,” the Blades said in a statement.

“The individuals who have tested positive have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and Government guidelines.”

Southampton revealed that manager Ralph Hassenhuttl will not be in attendance for his side’s match against West Ham as a member of his household has tested positive.

Man City had already announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members prior to the latest positive cases on Monday.

The club’s training ground has been closed for an “indeterminate period” with further testing on players and staff to take place before it can reopen.