Prembly Announces Winners Of $10,000 Hackathon For Innovative Digital Security Solutions In Africa

Prembly, parent company of Identitypass, the leading provider of identity and data verification services in Africa has announced the winners of the 2022 ‘Exploring endless possibilities with the power of APIs’ hackathon.

The event awarded $10,000 in prizes an rewarded outstanding talent with internships, mentorships, and job opportunities.

This 7-day hackathon, which attracted over 200 applicants from all over the continent, culminated in a live event in Lagos, Nigeria on the 8th of December. After a careful selection process, 10 teams were shortlisted to showcase their prototypes, which aimed to further Prembly’s mission of verifying users and businesses in Africa. At the end of the event, the winning teams were announced.

Winner — Team Zion ($3,000)

In first place, the team made up of Newton Imonjirie and Olabampe Olamigoke, secured its position by developing a fast and highly secure strategy to validate private credentials such as BVN/NIN across web and mobile applications with a 100% guarantee of zero credential compromise.

First runner-up — Team Neon ($2,000)

With a solution targeted at using Identity verification and biometric identification to ensure authorized access to debit cards, Team Neon, consisting of Mubarak Lawal, Oluwabusayomi Sunmonu, and Isaac Enobun came second place in the competition.

Second runner-up — Team Wiiverify ($1,000)

Team Wiiverify, comprising Oluwasola Michael, Ojumah Jerry, and Chibuzor Christian, placed third after developing an innovative e-ride hailing platform that uses an automated KYC procedure to verify riders. This platform eliminates the need for customer-to-worker interaction while still maintaining a high level of security.

Tolu Adetuyi, CIO and Co-founder, Prembly, mentioned, “the event saw some of the greatest minds from all corners of the continent come together to offer solutions that address global problems. It was an invaluable opportunity for individuals from various sectors to connect, network, and share perspectives, enabling a greater understanding of the current maturity of the ecosystem.”

The Hackathon was supported by CcHUB, Deel, and PneumaHealth, partners who contributed $4,000 in prizes to other participants who incorporated cybersecurity best practices and policies.

“We are grateful for all the participants who dedicated their time and we look forward to the innovative projects that will come out of this event,” stated Prembly’s CEO, Lanre Ogungbe.