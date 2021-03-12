fbpx
PPPRA Template Puts Petrol Price At N212/litre

March 12, 20210121
Petrol Queues In FCT Reduces As More Outlets Dispense Product

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has projected the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol, at N212.11 per litre.

The agency announced this in its pricing template for March released on Thursday.

PPPRA based the price on the average costs of imported petroleum products.

As seen in the template, the average littering expenses were put at N4.81 per litre; Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) charge N2.49 per litre; and NIMASA charge N0.23 per litre.

Also, Jetty Thru put of N1.61 per litre and Storage charge of N2.58 per litre and average finance cost of N2.17 per litre were part of the template, giving a total landing cost per litre of N189.61.

The wholesale margin was fixed at N4.03 per litre; administration charge, N1.23 per litre; transporters’ allowance (NTA) of N3.89 per litre; Bridging Fund cost of N7.51 per litre and Marine transport average (MTA) of N0.15 per litre.

The projection of PPPRA does not necessarily translate to a pump price increase for Nigerians as an official announcement has to be given for any increase to take effect.

The agency released templates in January and February, yet fuel price was not increased officially.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently said there would not be fuel price increase this month.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

