PPMC Hikes Price of Petrol to ₦151.56 per litre

By
- September 2, 2020
- in NEWS, NEWSLETTER, OIL & GAS
PPMC Hikes Price of Petrol to ₦151.56 per litre

The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has increased the price of petrol in the country for September.

A memo from the PPMC on Wednesday to stakeholders, including depot owners, which was signed by D.O Abalaka, sighted by THISDAY, pegged new price of the product at ₦151.56 per litre.

The company stated that the new price regime takes effect from September 2, 2020 and directed all operators to abide accordingly.

Source: THISDAY

