PPC Shares Insights On Smart Tools Transforming Workplace Models

The shift from full-time in-office to remote or hybrid work models necessitates the use of intelligent tools to keep employees engaged and ensure seamless and successful workflow, says PPC, Nigeria’s leading ICT and infrastructure development company.

While commenting on the impact of naira scarcity and the general elections on workplace dynamics, the Head of the ICT Division at PPC Limited, Dr Patrick Ede, said smooth business operations for offices implementing remote or hybrid work model is possible.

According to him, business efficiency can be achieved with the adoption of some operations management and monitoring technologies that support continuous communication and tracking of work activities irrespective of workers’ location.

The hybrid work model, which combines remote and in-person work, has become increasingly popular after the global pandemic, as businesses seek to maximize productivity and drive operations in the face of enormous logistics challenges encountered over the past few months.

“After the global pandemic, most organizations have moved to implement flexible working models because there is IT infrastructure that has proven to effectively support business operations while ensuring productivity does not suffer,” Ede said.

The IT expert added, “Softphones, voice and video conferencing and other mobility applications are indispensable tools that aid real-time remote communication between employees.

“It encourages team collaboration and empowers employees to handle a wide range of business calls to clients and team members from their remote devices.

“Organizations are now implementing Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS), which ensures that information sharing and signing off on documents, projects, and invoices can be done from any location.

“With EDMS, all files are electronically-held in a remote location and accessible by anyone who has been granted access or permission.”

Ede explained that the adoption of such tools will not only encourage regular interactions with local and offshore workers but also allow the preservation of company culture regardless of the location of the employees.

He added that tech infrastructure and tools are most essential to support the flexible work models, which have become the reality of today’s workplace.

PPC has worked with several leading organizations to implement scalable IT infrastructure and systems that support hybrid work models whilst providing technical expertise on network optimization, cloud services and data security.