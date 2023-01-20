PPC Predicts Top ICT Trends For 2023

As organizations continue to navigate through economic challenges, PPC Limited, Nigeria’s leading ICT and infrastructure development company, has shared some technology trends that will help Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), IT Managers or Chief Information Officers (CIOs) improve business operations and achieve greater productivity and corporate profitability.

The Director of ICT Operations at PPC Limited, Dr. Patrick Ede, said, “This year’s predictions highlight some key aspects of hardware and software technologies that IT managers must prioritize in their strategy to remain competitive over the next 12 months.”

Smart Technologies

Smart technologies have a transformative effect wherever they are applied. This year, organizations as well as governments will harness the benefits they offer.

In smart cities, the application of IoT and other smart systems will ensure the needs of citizens are met by seamless communication, connected transport systems, street lighting, security and traffic control. In buildings, smart devices that use artificial intelligence can prevent unauthorized access, track assets and improve overall security.

Efficiency, productivity and increased uptime will greatly improve with the use of fully-integrated manufacturing systems that utilize AI, IoT and other cloud-based applications that can be managed from any location.

5G network

The launch and availability of 5G network will greatly improve broadband access for various mission-critical and secure operations. In 2023, Nigeria and three other countries in Sub-saharan Africa are predicted to gain increased 5G adoption.

There are 5G- consumer devices available already in these countries, which are in turn facilitating increased uptake.

The improved speed and low latency 5G offers will open up new vistas of possibilities for better industrial operations and further propel investment into the entertainment industry.

The resulting advancement will be driven by extended reality, augmented reality, virtual reality, and Ultra High-Density videos. Energy companies will benefit from real-time monitoring of assets, energy usage and improved revenue using 5G network access.

Clean climate technologies

Climate change advocacy and the commitment of organizations to rethink their operations while reducing carbon footprint will encourage investment in clean technologies that reduce environmental impact and assure energy efficiency. These technologies include renewable power systems and smart lighting.

Collaborative tools

The remote or flexible work model is here to stay. Workplaces will continue to develop flexible work structures and invest in collaborative tools that make communication seamless.

Cybersecurity

As organizations continue to build digital capacity, data privacy and protection are vital. While there’s a lot of focus on cyber protection, organizations need to develop capacities in cyber resilience in the event of an actual attack or error.

Training of personnel on safety on the web coupled with data recovery and continuity efforts should not take a backseat.

Cloud

More businesses will migrate their storage to the Cloud this year as it posits as a critical aspect of digital transformation. Cloud products and services support remote or hybrid workplaces, and ensure data privacy while delivering scalability, speed, and cost savings.

Ede added, “While the list is non-exhaustive, these are critical areas that decision-makers need to harness for heightened productivity, profitability and continued relevance”.

PC’s expertise in the deployment of best-in-class ICT and engineering solutions has assisted several organizations in the public and private sectors to create secure and collaborative work environments.