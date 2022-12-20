PPC Highlights Role Of Automation In Regulatory Standards Compliance

The need to minimize error in business processes, meet regulatory requirements and make smarter business decisions is driving the demand for industrial automation and control systems, says PPC, Nigeria’s leading ICT and infrastructure development company.

While speaking on the latest trends in industrial operations, the Director of Operations and Head of ICT Division at PPC, Dr. Patrick Ede, noted that the production of high-quality products is a non-negotiable regulatory requirement that all industries must meet.

According to him, industrial automation and control systems can help organizations produce high-precision quality products while meeting health, safety, and environmental requirements.

He called for investment in technological infrastructure capable of reversing business losses, driving digital transformation, meeting growing operations challenges, and boosting business competitiveness.

In the Oil and Gas sector, he said automation using Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is particularly useful in the remote monitoring and control of Oil and Gas facilities and activities in real-time, improving the efficiency of oil exploration and production activities.

Ede noted that the digital technology used in industrial automation could also significantly transform the manufacturing sector, create new efficient business models and drive effective business growth and expansion.

He said, “New technologies used in automation are streamlining industrial operations, ensuring cost savings and optimum resource utilization.

“The Nigerian power sector has witnessed improvement in the delivery and reliability of electricity through the remote monitoring of interconnected electricity transmission networks. The GENCOs and DISCOs are using SCADA solutions to monitor the grid, discover abnormalities such as low or high voltage and troubleshoot various faulty situations effectively.”

Such systems as HMI/SCADA solutions allow for remote monitoring, control and visualization of industrial processes for critical operative crisis prevention, improved operational awareness and quick decision-making by managers of industrial systems.

PPC over the years has enhanced the operations of utility companies as well as companies in the Oil and Gas industry through the roll-out and integration of automation systems.