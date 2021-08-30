Powerlifter, Bose Omolayo Clinches Nigeria’s Second Gold, Sets New Record at Tokyo Paralympics

August 30, 2021 137

One of Nigeria’s contingents in the powerlifting category of the Paralympics Games, Bose Omolayo has clinched a second gold medal for the country in Tokyo, Japan.

Omotayo emerged the winner in the women’s 79kg category while setting a new world record after she lifted 141kg.

Nataliia Oliinyk came second to win the silver for lifting 133kg while Russia’s Vera Muratova won the bronze after lifting 132kg.

Nigeria’s first gold medal at the global sports event taking place in Tokyo, Japa was won by Latifat Tijani.

Also, Olaitan Ibrahim and Lucy Ejike won a bronze each on Saturday.

Nigeria presently ranks 24th on the medals table with 2 gold and 2 bronze.