fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

Powerlifter, Bose Omolayo Clinches Nigeria’s Second Gold, Sets New Record at Tokyo Paralympics

August 30, 20210137
Powerlifter, Bose Omolayo Clinches Nigeria’s Second Gold, Sets New Record at Tokyo Paralympics

One of Nigeria’s contingents in the powerlifting category of the Paralympics Games, Bose Omolayo has clinched a second gold medal for the country in Tokyo, Japan.

Omotayo emerged the winner in the women’s 79kg category while setting a new world record after she lifted 141kg.

READ ALSO: 10 man Chelsea Scrape Draw At Anfield

Nataliia Oliinyk came second to win the silver for lifting 133kg while Russia’s Vera Muratova won the bronze after lifting 132kg.

Nigeria’s first gold medal at the global sports event taking place in Tokyo, Japa was won by Latifat Tijani.

Also, Olaitan Ibrahim and Lucy Ejike won a bronze each on Saturday.

Nigeria presently ranks 24th on the medals table with 2 gold and 2 bronze.

About Author

Powerlifter, Bose Omolayo Clinches Nigeria’s Second Gold, Sets New Record at Tokyo Paralympics
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

world cup SPORTS
June 2, 20180318

5 Up-Coming Stars To Look Out For At The 2018 World Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As we count down to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it is understandable that all eyes will be on the mega-stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Howe
Read More
June 21, 20140128

Glo Urges Eagles To Be Motivated In W’Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Globacom, official partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and major sponsor of the national teams, has implored the Super Eagles not to be motivat
Read More
May 18, 20150148

La Liga: Barcelona Are $18.3 Million Richer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Barcelona are $18.3 million richer after they clinched the 2014/2015 La Liga title on Sunday evening. Real Madrid’s La Liga title hopes were ended des
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.