Power Nigeria Returns As Nigeria Energy To Drive Growth Of Power Production In Nigeria

Informa Markets is delighted to announce that after 8 highly successful editions, Power Nigeria has now evolved into Nigeria Energy – a transformation designed to ensure Nigeria’s leading event remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving energy sector.

Nigeria Energy was rebranded from Power Nigeria in 2020 to reflect the evolving nature of producing electricity and delivering energy security. Driven by extensive outreach and stakeholder engagement, this strategic move builds on the legacy of Power Nigeria and takes the event to a new level ensuring it meets the needs of Nigeria’s people, businesses, and industries.

Following a two-year break, Nigeria Energy will return to take place at the Landmark Centre, Lagos from 20-22 September 2022.

In addition to an exhibition featuring some of the largest and most innovative power companies, from conventional thermal power generation through to transmission and distribution (T&D) and renewable energy and energy storage, Nigeria Energy will provide a thought leadership platform for key government stakeholders and private sector companies and investors from across the world to connect, share ideas and knowledge and find solutions to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

Accelerating Nigeria’s sustainable energy supply, the show will provide a blueprint for Nigeria’s power sector in the coming years to not only improve access to electricity but also drive economic growth and create jobs across West Africa.

New this year, the Nigeria Energy Conference Steering Committee has been formed to address the current challenges and opportunities within the African power market and have been pivotal in providing direction to the conference theme. Some of the confirmed committee members are from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Rural Electrification Agency, Federal Ministry of Power – Nigeria, National Assembly – Nigeria, Women in Renewable Energy Association and more.

To view the full list, click here: https://www.nigeria-energy.com/en/conference/steering-committee.html

Key discussion themes at Nigeria Energy Conference will include:

Building capacity: establishing a strategic framework and regulatory framework to support the growth of power production in Nigeria

Finance and investments: developing procurement models and payment mechanisms to attract regional and international capital

Digitalisation, data, and technologies: increasing efficiency and supporting collections and payments for distribution companies.

The renewable energy opportunity: diversifying the energy mix and off-grid and mini-grid solutions to meet Nigeria’s power demand

“The Nigeria Energy exhibition is a one-stop-shop where you can be rest assured to engage with the highest level of decision-makers and international partners that have a role in creating value while addressing the needs inherent to the lingering challenges within the Nigerian power market”, explains Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager – Energy portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets

The exhibition sees support from the industry with SkipperSeil Limited, a global leader in power and infrastructure, confirmed as the Main Sponsor, Simba Group as the Platinum Sponsor, Tranos as the Gold Sponsor, while Eaton, Lucy Electric, and Jubaili Bros are confirmed as Silver Sponsors.