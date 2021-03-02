fbpx
Power: Nigeria, Egypt To Collaborate To 'Maximise Agreement With Siemens'

March 2, 2021
The power ministry has been directed to reach out to the Egyptian government over the Nigeria-Siemens deal.

This development was disclosed by the Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power Aaron Artimas on Monday.

He said that the disclosure was made by the power minister Sale Mamman in a meeting with Egypt’s Ambassador to Nigeria Ihab Awad.

The statement read, “The President had reasoned that obtaining more information from Egypt will enable Nigeria to maximize our agreement with Siemens, towards the total overhaul of our power grid and distribution systems.”

Little Info…

In July 2019, Nigeria entered an agreement with German engineering company Siemens to revamp the country’s power structure by expanding the electricity grid.

The goal of the Nigerian government is to improve the power delivery system and to expand the reach beyond the 60 percent of Nigerians who have access to power.

Power Generation In Nigeria

Despite Nigeria’s ability to generate over 13,000 megawatts of electricity, the country manages to generate only 7,500 megawatts.

From the meagre 7,500 megawatts, Nigerians receive less than 4,000 megawatts of power daily.

The goal of the deal with Siemens is to enable a power generation and distribution capacity of 25,000 megawatts.

Credit insurance company Euler Hermes Group SAS will serve as the financier of the project, as reported by Bloomberg.

Siemens-Egypt Deal

Egypt entered a $352 million deal with Siemens in Sep. 2018 to manage its new power plants that were tagged as the biggest in the world when construction on the plants started in 2015.

Each of the plant generates 4.8 gigawatts of power.

