fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Power Grid Drops Again As National Power Crisis Continues

April 20, 20220127
Relief For Ogun, Lagos Traders As PHCN Restores Power Supply

Nigeria’s power grid performance released on Tuesday showed that the quantum of electricity developed on the grid had continued to fluctuate. It fell by 903 megawatts on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Nigeria’s electricity grid has been characterised by fluctuations lately, witnessing four different grid collapses in less than two months.

A document on the country’s 24-hour grid performance, obtained from the Federal Ministry of Power in Abuja on Tuesday, showed that the fluctuation of electricity generated on the grid had yet to lessen.

It was observed that while peak power generation on the grid at 22.00 hours on April 17, 2022, was 3,829.7MW, it crashed to 2,926.8MW at 03.00 hours the next day.

This indicates that power generation on the national grid crashed by precisely 902.9MW on Monday, April 18, 2022, before moving up again to 4,066.1MW at 21.30 hours.

The crash in power generation on Monday certified a reduction in the quantum of energy sent out on that day compared to what was sent out to customers on Sunday.

Figures from the Independent System Operator of the grid showed that the total quantum of energy generated and sent out on Sunday, April 17, 2022, was 87,553.76MW-hour and 86,564.47MWh, respectively.

However, this dropped on Monday, April 18, 2022, due to the fall in power generation on the grid, as 84,764.67MWh was the total quantum of energy generated 83,723.87MWh was sent out to power users nationwide.

The instability of the national grid had remained a concern to not just operators in the sector but other power users.

Why FCCPC Can’t Regulate Prices Of Goods – Irukera
Related tags :

About Author

Power Grid Drops Again As National Power Crisis Continues
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 3, 20163264

Ondo State Shuts MTN Facilities Over N458 Million Debt

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ondo state government has shut down the facilities of MTN Nigeria in the state over the refusal of the telecoms outfit to pay about N458 million in taxe
Read More
Buhari COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 29, 20180496

Buhari Departs for Chad to Attend Security Meeting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left Abuja for N’Djanmena, Chad to attend the meeting of regional leaders on the menace of Boko Haram. The President,
Read More
Power Sector Reform COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 5, 20200405

Reps Meet Service Chiefs, IGP Behind Closed Doors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives is currently meeting with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Idris, behind closed doors ove
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.