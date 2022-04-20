Power Grid Drops Again As National Power Crisis Continues

April 20, 2022 127

Nigeria’s power grid performance released on Tuesday showed that the quantum of electricity developed on the grid had continued to fluctuate. It fell by 903 megawatts on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Nigeria’s electricity grid has been characterised by fluctuations lately, witnessing four different grid collapses in less than two months.

A document on the country’s 24-hour grid performance, obtained from the Federal Ministry of Power in Abuja on Tuesday, showed that the fluctuation of electricity generated on the grid had yet to lessen.

It was observed that while peak power generation on the grid at 22.00 hours on April 17, 2022, was 3,829.7MW, it crashed to 2,926.8MW at 03.00 hours the next day.

This indicates that power generation on the national grid crashed by precisely 902.9MW on Monday, April 18, 2022, before moving up again to 4,066.1MW at 21.30 hours.

The crash in power generation on Monday certified a reduction in the quantum of energy sent out on that day compared to what was sent out to customers on Sunday.

Figures from the Independent System Operator of the grid showed that the total quantum of energy generated and sent out on Sunday, April 17, 2022, was 87,553.76MW-hour and 86,564.47MWh, respectively.

However, this dropped on Monday, April 18, 2022, due to the fall in power generation on the grid, as 84,764.67MWh was the total quantum of energy generated 83,723.87MWh was sent out to power users nationwide.

The instability of the national grid had remained a concern to not just operators in the sector but other power users.