Power Generation Falls To 1,500MW, 18 Power Plants Idle

Power generation in the country fell by 35.7 percent to 1,506.9 Mega Watts on Monday, data obtained from the National System Operator has shown.

This is a new low compared with an average power generation of 4,221.1MW recorded on Sunday.

The data showed that as of 4 pm on Monday, only nine out of 27 power generation plants servicing the country, were operational on the national grid.

Checks showed that the Jebba hydro plant was the highest generator at 406MW, followed by Afam VI with 345MW.

Other generators were Afam IV & V, 80MW; Geregu 160MW; Odukpani 209.60; Omotosho 100.10MW; Rivers IPP 80MW; Sapele NIPP 83.70MW, and Trans-Amadi 42.5MW.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, had on Saturday denied that it has suspended the Eligible Customer Regulations (ECR), which allowed power generation companies (GenCos) to supply electricity directly to large consumers.

The General Manager, Public Affairs Department, NERC, Dr. Usman Abba Arabi, had stated that the ECR has not been suspended and at no time has the Commission issued a directive for discontinuation of service to any customer.

The Commission explained that what it suspended was the authorised direct supply by GenCos to consumers.

Its position was backed by electricity distribution companies, DisCos which accused GenCos of engaging in illegal transactions in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.

