Power Generation Falls By 642,4MW, FG Confirms Substation Fire

According to information obtained from the Federal Ministry of Power, a fire incident in a substation made the power generation fall by 642.4 megawatts on Sunday compared to the amount of peak electricity produced on the grid the day before.

This occurred at the same time as the government of Nigeria, through its Transmission Company of Nigeria, reported a Saturday fire incident at its Adiabo 330/132/33kV substation in Cross River State.

3,310.5MW of off-peak electricity was generated on the national grid on Saturday, while 4,446.7MW of peak electricity was recorded for the same day. By 6 a.m. on Sunday, this had fallen to 3,804.3MW, a decline in electricity generation of 642.4 MW.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, however, stated that engineers from the transmission company were “working assiduously to restore power supply to Calabar.”

This, she said, was “after a substation fire incident which occurred on September 3, 2022 at its (TCN) Adiabo 330/132/33kV substation in Cross River State.

“Presently, TCN engineers are replacing the affected equipment so as to ensure the restoration of power to affected areas.”

She said supply would be restored as soon as the equipment affected by the incident was replaced, as this would most likely happen on Monday evening.

“Investigation into the cause of the incident is already ongoing,” she stated.

Mbah added. “TCN apologises for every inconvenience to the government and electricity customers in Cross River State and pledges to do all it can to ensure quick restoration of bulk supply to the area.”