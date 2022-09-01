Postgraduate Medical College Records Decline In Applications For Fellowship

Only four locations would be used nationwide, according to the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), for the computer-based postgraduate fellowship exams slated for September.

The development is a result of a “marked reduction” in applications for the fellowship, according to Oyenike Ekekezie, deputy registrar of the college.

The college had stated nine centers will be used when the NPMCN announced the start of registration for the fellowship test in July.

However, in the recent memo, the college said only four centres would be used.

“As a result of the marked decline in applications for the Primary and Part I Fellowship Examinations, ONLY ABUJA, KANO, LAGOS AND ENUGU centers will be used for the September 2022 CBT examinations,” the memo reads.

“Primary CBT Examinations: Wednesday 21st September 2022, Part I CBT Examinations: Thursday 22nd September 2022.

“Therefore, candidates who had selected other centers for the September 2022 CBT examinations are to send ALTERNATE Centers from the four (4) above by email to academic@npmcn.edu.ng copy acadofficer7@npmcn.edu.ng, copy dracademic@npmcn.edu.ng.

“Email to be sent before 12midday of Friday 2nd September 2022, clearly stating Name, Faculty, Part of examination and Alternate center.”

The decrease in applications might not be unrelated to news stories about Nigerian doctors migrating to other nations in greater numbers.

According to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), six out of ten doctors in Nigeria intend to leave the nation.

Ayotunde Fasunla, the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo chapter said “many of our hospitals are grossly under-staffed.

“Even the process of replacing migrating staff is bogged down by a rigid and insensitive government bureaucracy,” he said.

“It is our plea to the government to commit more funds to the health sector so that the system does not collapse.”

