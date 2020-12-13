fbpx
Post Fight: 7 Things to Know about Joshua Vs Pulev Fight

Post Fight: 7 Things to Know about Joshua Vs Pulev Fight

December 13, 2020

December 13, 2020030
Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua late Saturday night crushed his Bulgarian opponent Kubrat Pulev to retain his championship belts. The Briton who last fought a year ago in a rematch against Mexican, Andy Ruiz to regain his belts, having shockingly lost in the first fight at Madisson Square Garden, United States in June 2019.

Joshua’s win against Pulev takes his number of victorys at professional level to 24, he has suffered only one loss.

Here are Top 7 things to know about Joshua Vs Pulev fight.

#1. Joshua Vs Pulev fight Took place in Wembly.

The fight had been scheduled to take place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was moved to the O2 in London. The fight was eventually moned to Wembley Arena.

#2. Joshua floored Pulev Three Times

Anthony Joshua Knocked down Pulev three times in the course of the fight, twice in the ninth and final round of the boxing match.

#3. Joshua Knocks out Pulev

Anthony Joshua saw his stats go up after defeating Kubrat Pulev. He knocked out his 39 year old mandatory challenger in the ninth round to retain his championship belts.

#4. Fight Attendance

The match had 1,000 viwers in attendence at the Wembley Arena to see fight. The low number is due to the coronavirus which has affected sporting activities globally.

#5. Prize Money

There is no official purses revealed for the fighters, it is however expected that Joshua pocketed £10 million, while Pulev earned £3 million from the fight. Anthony Joshua holds the record for the British boxer with the highest purse with £46million against Andy Ruiz.

#6. Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight, Fury?

Both fighters dropped hints of a possible all British contest. Fury is the current holder of the WBC  title, the only major belt outside of Joshua’s grip.

#7. Pulev Rematch?

Having successfully defended his titles against Pulev, there is no talk of a rematch as Anthony Joshua’s camp is already talking about a Joshua Vs Fury fight next year.

