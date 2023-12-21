Positive Buying Increases NGX Equity Market By N464bn

The Nigerian equities market gained N35 billion after the closing of trade on Tuesday on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. This represented an increase in the figure of profits from Monday, which was almost N9 billion.

The All-Share Index, which tracks the movement of equities on the exchange, and market capitalization both increased by 0.9% to close at 72,470.1 basis points and N39.656 trillion, respectively.

The stocks of United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and FBN Holdings were the primary drivers of the day’s movement. Market Breadth, a measure of market sentiment, increased over the previous day, with 36 gainers and 13 losers.

Transaction volume increased to 411.21 million units from 324.25 million trades valued at N6.94bn from 6,870 deals. The number of stocks traded at the end of today’s trading session stood at 121.

The stocks of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank and Caverton Offshore Support Plc led the gainers’ chart, rising 10% to finish at N3.41 and N1.76 per share, respectively. Northern Nigerian Flour Mills rose 9.42 percent to N42.20, RT Briscoe climbed 9.09 percent to N0.60, and The Initiates Plc, which has experienced higher activity in its shares this week, gained 8.26 percent to N1.18.

According to NGX documents, DVCF Oil & Gas Plc, a big stakeholder in the waste manager and industrial cleaning business, sold roughly 1.70 million units of its shares for N1.15 per unit earlier this month, while Afolayan Olajide, another substantial shareholder of the firm, bought two million units of its shares at N1.15 each. The share acquisition amounts to about N2.3m.

On the losers’ chart were Omatek which lost 10 per cent to close at N0.63 per unit, Prestige Assurance Plc lost 9.62 per cent to close at N0.47, ETranZact lost 9.60 per cent to close at N5.65, Stanbic Holdings’ shares dipped by 9.08 per cent to close at N59.10 and real estate firm, UPDC lost 9.02 per cent to close at N1.21 per unit.

UPDCREIT was the most active stock of the day with 42,029,284 units worth N187.03m exchanged in 50 trades, UBA had 34,658,943 units of its shares valued at N848.47m traded in 491 exchanges, VeritasKap saw 27,706,519 units valued at N9.864m traded in 29 deals. AccessCorp had 27,567,821 units worth N611.80, exchanged in 365 deals and 25,593,880 units of FCMB shares worth N183.17m were traded in 147 deals.

