fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Port Harcourt Refinery To Produce 60,000 Barrels Of Oil By 2023

April 13, 20220248
NNPC Seeks To Raise $1 billion For Refurbishment of Refinery

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said the April 2023 completion date for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery was doable, and the plant would produce 60,000 barrels of crude early next year.

Speaking on the state of repairs of the facility, which was projected to gulp $1.5bn, the minister expressed satisfaction at the level of work.

Sylva stated this while answering questions from newsmen shortly after a tour of the Port Harcourt Refining Company’ in Eleme, Rivers State, on Tuesday.

He said, “This project kicked off second quarter last year and where they are now is quite impressive. It is on schedule.

“The commitment is to deliver 60 000 barrels per day from this refinery by the first quarter of next year, and, of course, we are quite happy.

The minister also vowed that the Federal Government would end all forms of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, saying such criminal activities must not be legalized.

Sylva said the modular refinery program of the Federal Government was on course and urged people to take advantage of the program.

He, however, said modular refinery should be separated from the illegal oil refining in the Niger Delta, resulting in the soot pandemic in Port Harcourt and its environs.

He said The President had inaugurated a modular refinery in Imo State last year, adding that similar projects were ongoing in other parts of the country, including Rivers State.

Sylva said, “When people begin to equate modular refinery with the criminality, I think they don’t go together.

“The criminality should be taken on. What is going on in Port Harcourt and some of these areas causing problems is criminal activity, and we cannot legalize that criminal activity.

“We must stop that activity by law enforcement, and that has started. The program of starting a modular refinery had always been on.

“Nigeria’s Press Is Vibrant, Free” – Lai Mohammed
Related tags :

About Author

Port Harcourt Refinery To Produce 60,000 Barrels Of Oil By 2023
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 10, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
July 3, 20210528

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 3, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, July 2021. LCCI Gets New Director-General Chinyere Almona becomes the new
Read More
National Broadband Plan COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
March 19, 20200423

Buhari Launches National Broadband Plan in Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday launched the National Broadband Plan (2020 – 2025) in Abuja. The plan, essentially, is intended to deepen internet pe
Read More
October 9, 20130260

Economy: World Bank Projects 5.4% Growth for Africa in 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank has expressed concern over the increasing rate of poverty in African countries despite the impressive growths in most of the economies. The B
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.