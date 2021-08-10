fbpx

Pope Francis Receives Mail Containing Pistol Bullets

August 10, 20210188
Police in Milan, in the northern part of Italy, has intercepted an envelope containing three pistol bullets addressed to Pope Francis.

According to Reuters, the police had been alerted to the content of the mail by postal workers in the town of Peschiera Borromeo.

The sender had addressed it to “The Pope, Vatican City, St Peter’s Square”. No official comment on the incident has been released, as of the time of filing this report.

Describing the bullets sent to Pope Francis, local media, Il Messaggero, said that the three bullets were a Flobert-type 9-millimetre calibre pellets.

